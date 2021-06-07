Why should we learn to love weeds, according to a garden designer?

Weeds will certainly start to emerge in flowerbeds and vegetable beds as the growing season progresses.

If you’re knee-deep in nettles, brambles, and other harmful weeds and can’t seem to bring them under control, consider the potential beauty and biodiversity benefits of these weeds. According to landscape designer Matt Rees-Warren, author of The Ecological Gardener, a new book that explores how a garden can operate in harmony with nature, a garden may operate in harmony with nature.

“Many weeds are actually wildflowers, and the gardening public is beginning to realize that they are critical to reversing the biodiversity decline.