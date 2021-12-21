Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Might Skip Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are unlikely to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth.

The original intention was for Queen Elizabeth II to spend the Christmas at Sandringham, as she always did. However, because to the COVID-19 pandemic, she chose to stay in Windsor and spend the holidays there last year. This year is no exception, thanks to an increase in cases in the United Kingdom attributable to the omicron variant.

Now that the Queen will not be visiting Sandringham, royal expert Kerene Barefield, executive producer of True Royal TV’s “The Royal Beat,” has weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s vacation plans. According to her, the Cambridges may not spend the holidays with the Queen.

“I gather from sources that if circumstances shift, there may be a Christmas at Windsor this year,” she told Us Weekly.

She went on to say, “That will put them further away than if they were in Sandringham, which is only a short distance from Norfolk. So, if it’s at Windsor, they might not be able to come.” For the holidays, Prince William and Kate Middleton are vacationing at Anmer Hall, their country estate in Norfolk, England. Their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, will accompany them.

Before the Queen decided to cancel the Cambridges’ vacation plans in Sandringham, an unnamed insider told Us Weekly, “It’s going to be a big family affair.” “George, Charlotte, and Louis are overjoyed to be able to meet their great grandmother again.” The Queen also postponed her traditional Christmas party, which was scheduled for Dec. 21, only days before the holiday.

“A small, tight family gathering at Sandringham,” the royal family planned. Her Majesty’s “closet family,” including Prince William and Kate Middleton, were anticipated to attend.

“Prince Charles and Camilla; Kate and William and the children — who clearly will be staying close anyway, just a stone’s throw away in Norfolk,” the producer stated of the royal family’s original Christmas plans. “Prince Andrew and his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, with their husbands and baby; Princess Anne and her husband; and Sophie and Edward.” In the meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to spend the Christmas with the royal family. Many factors play into logistics, according to an unidentified Page Six source, thus the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have notified the royal family and the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.