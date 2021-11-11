Why Prince Harry Thinks Meghan Markle’s Wife Is Offended by the Term “Megxit”

Prince Harry has spoken out against media misrepresentation and how it has damaged him and his family.

The Duke of Sussex took part in the “Internet Lie Machine” panel discussion at Wired magazine’s Re:Wired virtual summit in New York City on Tuesday, alongside Renée DiResta of the Stanford Internet Observatory and Rashad Robinson of Color of Change.

Prince Harry addressed the media’s usage of the word “Megxit” to characterize the couple’s consensual choice to step down as senior working members of the royal family last year during his speech.

According to Vanity Fair, Prince Harry remarked, “Maybe people know this and maybe they don’t, but the name Megxit was or is a misogynistic phrase, and it was developed by a troll, reinforced by royal correspondents, and it expanded and grew and went into mainstream media.” “However, it all started with a troll.” The duke pointed out that the harm caused by disinformation propagated online has an impact on people outside of social media.

Prince Harry has discussed his past with the media and deception, stating that “the incentives of publication are not aligned with the motivations of truth” from an early age.

“I’m all too familiar with the story. I lost my mother to this self-created rabidity, and I’m clearly determined not to lose my children’s mother to the same thing “Added he.

Later in the panel discussion, Prince Harry referred to a recent Bot Sentinel research, which was first published by BuzzFeed News, which looked into how he and his wife were the focus of a concerted social media campaign. According to the independent assessment, over 70% of the hate speech directed at Markle can be traced back to less than 50 accounts.

The “most alarming” aspect for Prince Harry, he added, was the number of British journalists who have been connecting with these accounts and repeating the “falsehoods,” which he claims they “regurgitate… as truth.”

Because of his position on the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder, which undertook a six-month investigation on misinformation in the United States, Prince Harry was invited to the panel.

The duke presented what he learned from the Aspen commission during the last six months, including that people were encouraged to believe that the problems online were too enormous to handle, which he claimed was not the case. People propagating misinformation, he likened to superspreaders of a virus, because they are few in number but can cause havoc.