Why Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have no immediate plans to marry

It was no easy task to plan a wedding for 2020. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, couples all around the world have decided to postpone their weddings. When WWE superstar Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev announced their engagement, they were ecstatic to start planning their wedding. The couple now has no idea when they will marry, and the lack of preparation has nothing to do with the pandemic.

The engagement of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Bella got engaged to Dancing with the Stars pro Chigvintsev in November 2019 after a public breakup with WWE pro John Cena in 2018.

“I’m looking forward to 2020 and the following ten years with you, @theartemc. I said yes in November in France!” she captioned an Instagram snapshot of the two of them. “We tried to keep it a secret, but we really wanted to share our New Year’s excitement!”

On July 31, 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, into the world.

Nikki Bella Opens Up About Her Post-Baby Body on Instagram

Why are they not planning to marry?

Bella and Chigvintsev had stated that they intended to marry in the fall of 2021.

“So Artem and I sat on the couch the other night and chatted about this. ‘Do you want to start preparing right now?’ I said. According to Bella, she told Entertainment Tonight. “We’d want to do it in the fall, and a couple of the locations said, ‘We’re available.’”

They quickly realized, however, that they were too preoccupied to properly arrange a wedding.

“And what we basically started saying is, ‘We’re so busy every day, and we fully refurbished the inside of our home,’” she went on to remark. “We haven’t even lived in it yet, and we’re working on the exterior, which is a lot of labor. We haven’t even finished designing yet. As a result… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.