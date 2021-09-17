Why Nicolas Cage Refuses To Watch His Film “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent”

For some reason, Nicolas Cage will not be watching his new film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” when it is released.

The 57-year-old Hollywood actor recently opened up about his future film, which is set to hit theaters in 2022, and said that he will not be viewing it.

Cage portrays himself in the Tom Gormican-directed feature film, but it is not his genuine identity.

Instead, he is playing a “neurotic, anxiety-ridden” version of himself in the film, which is why he is refusing to watch it.

“Let me just say that in… ‘Massive Talent,’ I am giving Tom Gormican’s version of so-called ‘Nick Cage,’ which is a very neurotic, high-anxiety version of Nic Cage, which he kept pushing me toward,” Cage told Entertainment Weekly in a phone interview earlier this week.

The superstar continued by stating that he will not be watching the film to see his own performance since it will be too much for him.

He explained to the source, “I’m going to go on record that I will personally not participate in the viewing of the movie because it’s simply too much of a head trip for me.”

Despite the fact that he has not seen the end product of his effort, he hopes that many others will because he stated that he made it for the public and that it is a fantastic film.

“I’ve heard it’s a terrific film, and I’ve heard people love the trip, and I know the studio is extremely excited about it. It was created with the audience in mind. He stated of the Lionsgate film, “I’m hoping they get a kick out of it.”

Pedro Pascal plays a Mexican millionaire and legendary drug lord who is a huge Nicolas Cage fan in the film. According to IndieWire, the actor’s wife and daughter are abducted in the film, and Pascal’s character forces Cage to reprise his classic roles in exchange for their release.

Cage had stated in an interview with Empire magazine last year that he loathed his performance in the picture.

“It’s a stylized representation of myself, and the fact that I have to speak to myself in the third person bothers me greatly. I despise looking back. But this film throws it all back in my face,” he explained. Brief News from Washington Newsday.