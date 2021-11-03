Why Nick Lachey Isn’t Reading Ex-Jessica Simpson’s Memoir

Nick Lachey isn’t going to read Jessica Simpson’s autobiography anytime soon.

On Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show “Radio Andy,” the 98 Degrees member claimed that he has never read Simpson’s “Open Book” and will not be doing so in the future.

When Cohen inquired if he had read the 2020 memoir, Lachey replied, “You’d be horrified to hear that I have not and would never read it.”

The 47-year-old performer went on to say, “Here’s the thing: I was well aware of the book’s impending publication. I was completely immersed in the story. I don’t need to read the truth or someone’s side of a tale because I already know what it is. I’m aware of it. I experienced it firsthand. As a result, I never read it.” After dating for almost three years, Simpson, 41, and Lachey married in 2002. In 2005, they called it quits and divorced the following year. Their relationship was the subject of the reality show “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica,” which ran from 2003 to 2005, just before they divorced.

Cohen also discussed a biopic-style series based on Simpson’s life, which touched on her marriage to Lachey, during their conversation.

Despite the fact that he knows why people keep bringing it up, Lachey says their prior relationship is “the last thing on my mind these days.”

He stated, “It’s so not my life anymore that it’s not even on my radar.”

“I’m doing my thing while she’s doing hers. That is, after all, how it should be.” Lachey is now married to Vanessa Lachey, with whom he has three children: Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 6, and Phoenix, four years old.

Simpson, on the other hand, is married to Eric Johnson, with whom she shares son Ace Knute, 8, and daughters Maxwell Drew, 9, and Birdie Mae, 2.

Simpson’s memoir featured a handwritten note from her “divorce journal,” in which she wrote that she no longer wanted to be married but was frightened of being alone without anybody to call her own.

"What a pity to discover what or who is to blame, because deception has become a crippled heart's cane in our world," she wrote in the notebook, before later adding, "So Nick, [you are]with someone already?" It appears that you have forgotten about the affection you expressed to me…" Simpson also admitted that they slept together one final time before their divorce was completed. "Despite my fury, I missed him," she said, recalling how he came over. She explained that the two were fans of Lachey's music.