Why Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly Role Made Her “So Depressed” in “The Devil Wears Prada”

Meryl Streep has played a variety of famous characters during her career. Her most well-known part to date is Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, which she played in 2006. Streep totally inhabited the frightening magazine editor throughout filming and took her role so seriously that she hardly ever broke character.

Despite the fact that Miranda is one of the most renowned cinematic characters in history, Streep says that playing her was a “terrible” experience for her — and the reason for that is the way she took to inhabit the onscreen alter ego.

During the production of “The Devil Wears Prada,” Meryl Streep employed method acting.

Streep and her Devil Wears Prada co-stars spoke to Entertainment Weekly about their experiences working on the film in honor of its 15th anniversary.

Despite the fact that they all have fond recollections of their time on set, Streep admitted that she didn’t have the finest time working on the picture.

The Julie & Julia star used method acting while filming for the film. This contentious technique entails an actor staying in character throughout the duration of a film or television show’s production.

Though she was devoted to coming across as authentic as she could while playing the cold and ruthless editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, Streep reveals that this approach made her “miserable.”

“It was horrible! I was [miserable]in my trailer. I could hear them all rocking and laughing,” the award-winning actor told the outlet. “I was so depressed! I said, ‘Well, it’s the price you pay for being boss!’ That’s the last time I ever attempted a Method thing!”

Fellow ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ stars Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway revealed that Meryl Streep would sometimes ice them out

While using the method acting style, Streep often retained elements of her icy character… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.