Why Matt Damon Knows Harry Styles’ Songs By Heart.

Matt Damon is a wonderful father to his three daughters, all of whom are ardent Harry Styles fans.

The “Ocean’s Eleven” star recently chatted with People’s Jeremy Parsons about his three children, Stella, Gia, and Isabella, all of whom adore Styles. Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso’s eldest daughter, Alexia, 19, is his stepdaughter from a previous marriage. He allegedly took them to Styles’ concert at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, according to the actor.

“It was fantastic. Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes “he stated “He is adored by them. And in that initial lockdown, that album dropped, or at least I got aware of it. As a result, we had it on repeat.” He joked that he could be “too old to know all the words” because he “knew every word to every song.” Just months before the COVID-19 pandemic, the former One Direction singer released his second solo album, “Fine Line,” in December 2019. Damon was able to memorize the lyrics to every song on the CD because his daughters had been hearing it on repeat.

Memorizing Styles’ songs and attending a concert by the “Night Changes” singer were not the only things he and his wife did for their “Styler” girls. The “Jason Bourne” star revealed his ultimate surprise for Isabella in an interview with Tara Hitchcock.

“It was a one-two punch last Christmas, my wife,” Damon remarked. “We made a life-size cardboard cutout of Harry Styles for my 15-year-old. She went insane after Harry Styles made a little video and said “Hello” to her. That was the greatest we’ve done thus far, in my opinion. I’m not sure how we’re going to top it.” Damon and Barroso have already been married for 15 years. In an earlier interview, the “Good Will Hunting” star admitted that watching his brother’s happy family made him think he’d never get married. When Barroso appeared, Damon felt the same way.

Damon refuses to remain away from his family for more than two weeks in order to keep his family together. When his “Bourne” film was relocated to London, his wife and children came to see him. Alexia, on the other hand, was unable to join the rest of the family because she was at school at the time.

“So that’s a significant achievement for us. We’ve never split up the family before “According to The Hollywood Reporter, he said.