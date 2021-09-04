Why Lindsie Chrisley’s estranged father Todd and his family “Will Never” Reconcile.

Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out about her tumultuous relationship with her estranged reality star father Todd Chrisley and why she doesn’t expect a reconciliation anytime soon.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 31-year-old “Coffee Convos” podcast host stated she will “never” reunite with her estranged family after her father made negative comments about her in the public.

Lindsie stated, “There will never be a reconciliation.” “I believe the most anyone could hope for at this moment is for everyone to go about their lives as they see fit while leaving the other side alone. However, there will be no hope for reconciliation at this point. And, sadly, I’ll continue to respond to whatever claims are leveled against me.”

She went on to say that going to therapy helped her understand she wanted to go away from Todd and their family’s reality show, “Chrisley Knows Best.”

“Through treatment over the last year, my therapist had just encouraged me to not tune in, to not follow along on social media, to not follow along on things that were being posted because it was triggering to me,” Lindsie explained. “As a result, I try to keep as far away from it as possible.”

Lindsie claimed that she had been informed of some of the remarks made about her by family members. “It’s difficult not to respond to those things. Because some of what has been said is either categorically incorrect or has intents that I don’t believe are pure,” she explained.

In August, Todd told Entertainment Tonight that he learned about Lindsie’s divorce from now-estranged husband Will Campbell by text message. He stated he gave it to his lawyers because they didn’t think it was “safe to communicate” with her because of their previous legal problems.

Lindsie, on the other hand, said that she has attempted to contact with her father “many times” to resolve their differences but has “never been taken up on it,” despite Todd’s willingness to openly discuss his eldest daughter.

Lindsie said that she and her son Jackson, 8, have no communication with any of her family members, including her father, stepmom Julie Chrisley, and sister Savannah Chrisley, despite admitting to missing them. She stated that she considers their current condition to be “healthier” for her.

"I have to keep my peace, and I don't want to be drugged."