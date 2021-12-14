Why Leonardo DiCaprio Was Against Meryl Streep’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Naked Scene

Director Adam McKay has spoken out about Meryl Streep’s “Don’t Look Up” naked moment and why Leonardo DiCaprio was not a fan.

The 53-year-old director applauded Streep for being “fearless,” noting that the naked sequence was executed by a body-double.

“That is, in fact, a body double. Who, on the other hand, had an issue with it? Greetings, Leo! “In an interview with the Guardian on Sunday, the director stated. “Leo simply sees Meryl as film royalty… while perhaps royalty isn’t a compliment… but as such a unique figure in film history.” McKay went on to say that the star of “The Wolf of Wall Street” didn’t want to see her wandering about naked.

“[Leo] He didn’t enjoy seeing her strolling for a second naked with the lower back tattoo,” the filmmaker explained. “He replied something to me along the lines of, ‘Do you really have to demonstrate that?’ ‘It’s President Orlean; it’s not Meryl Streep,’ I said. She didn’t even blink, though. She didn’t even mention it.” This wasn’t the first time Streep and DiCaprio collaborated on a film. They collaborated on “Marvin’s Room,” directed by Jerry Zaks and released in 1996. In the film, Streep played DiCaprio’s mother. Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro, Margo Martindale, and Hal Scardino also starred in the family drama.

DiCaprio spoke about working with the actress again at the opening of the dark comedy film earlier this month.

He told E! News, “You get to work with the greatest living actor in the world.” “Everyone is teetering on the edge of their seats. Everyone is ready, and all we have to do now is keep up with her.” Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Timothée Chalamet, and Matthew Perry star in “Don’t Look Up,” which is a star-studded film.

The story follows two amateur astronomers who discover that a comet is nearing Earth. They attempt to warn others about it, but no one believes them.

On December 10, the film “Don’t Look Up” was released in theaters. Netflix will begin streaming it on December 24.