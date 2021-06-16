Why Leah Remini Thinks All ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants Should Have This in Common

In season 17 of Dancing With the Stars, Leah Remini was paired with pro dancer Tony Dovolani. The King of Queens alum grew familiar with the show’s procedure from rehearsals and clothing to ballroom performances after placing fifth in the competition. Remini later served as a judge and co-host on the show, and she expressed her opinion on a condition that she believes all contestants should meet.

According to Leah Remini, DWTS contestants should have “zero” dancing experience.

In season 17, Remini battled against Amber Riley, Cordon Bleu, and Jack Osbourne, among others. In addition to filling in for co-host Erin Andrews in seasons 19 and 21, Remini earned a spot on the judges’ table in season 28 alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli. Following her appearances on the reality show, the former comedy star thought she had a unique perspective to offer to the table as a judge.

In 2019, Remini told TV Insider, “I feel compassion for what it takes to make the show.” “I’d never danced before. On top of everything else, I learnt the Cha Cha one week and the Jive the next. You’re having clothing fittings, interviews… it’s not an easy show to put on, and I thought I might provide some insight.”

While Remini had never danced before participating on DWTS, she recognized that many contestants who arrive in the ballroom with prior experience may have an unfair edge, and she proposed leveling the playing field.

She stated, “I think they should adjust it such that [all the stars]have no dance expertise.” “I’ve never danced before. Zero, zero, zero. Because if you’re used to performing in any capacity, you already have a leg up on those who don’t.”

Being a contestant and judge on 'DWTS' gave…