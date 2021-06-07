Why Katie Thurston Should Ignore Her Top Picks on Night 1 of ‘The Bachelorette’

On tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston begins her search for love. Unlike The Bachelor, numerous women on The Bachelorette have previously found long-term love. Now, a former Bachelorette is offering Thurston some sound advise on how to get her season off to a good start: disregard the frontrunners.

Why Katie should overlook her ‘Bachelorette’ frontrunners

When a person likes someone in the real world, they usually strive to spend as much time with them as possible. In the Bachelor mansion, it can be advantageous to do the opposite.

“Every Bachelor or Bachelorette gets the same advise from me. I usually say the same thing when they ask for it. “I tell people, ‘Figure out who you like right away, like, day one, and ignore them,’” Ali Fedotowsky, a previous Bachelorette, told Us Weekly. “And you need someone to tell you that right now, so it would probably be best if Tayshia (Adams) and Kaitlyn (Bristowe) were there to give her this counsel right now. But, like, disregard them because they’ll be there in two or three [weeks].”

If a lead has a crush on someone, they can afford to take time getting to know the other men so that they can give everyone a fair chance.

Rachel Lindsay of ‘The Bachelorette’ reveals that the black males on her season didn’t date black women.

Fedotowsky advised, “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket, because that’s what I did.” “On my season, I put all my eggs in two baskets. And in the end, I feel like that really affected me because I wasn’t able to get to know some of the other people who, if I had given it a little more time, maybe something would have occurred, but I sent them… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.