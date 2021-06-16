Why Kate Middleton’s Wedding Gown Is Still Trending and Inspiring Brides Decades Later

Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has been a member of the British royal family for ten years. In general, she has performed admirably in her duty as a potential queen consort. The duchess is described as possessing a magical aura but also being “ordinary” by some. It’s one of the reasons she’s one of the most popular royals in the United Kingdom.

Kate’s wedding gown was anything but average, and it quickly became the talk of the town. After viewing the trend, many brides wanted to imitate it. Her wedding gown is very popular in boutiques today.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding is one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Kate was born on January 9, 1982, in England. Today, she is known as the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William’s wife. In 2001, the couple met as university students. They made headlines everywhere when they announced their engagement in 2010.

The wedding happened the following year, and it naturally was more extravagant than an average wedding. The special day was on April 29, 2011, and around 2,000 people showed up to watch Kate officially join the royal family. Millions of viewers tuned in to see all the effort everyone put in for the event.

People noticed how beautiful the Duchess of Cambridge looked during the ceremony. Not only did her outfit stand out, but her makeup appeared flawless. Kate enlisted the help of a professional makeup artist but felt comfortable doing it herself on her big day.

The royal family spared no expense. The bill ended up being roughly $34 million, with most of the money going toward security. Even though Kate’s wedding was years ago, many people still talk about it today.

Plenty of women wanted a Kate Middleton-style wedding dress

During the reception, Kate wore a second dress that had a more modern style. The dress had a simple design with a diamond belt… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.