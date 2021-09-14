Why isn’t Paramount moving the release date of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ any longer?

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, Paramount has decided to postpone the release of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

According to Deadline, the film and television production and distribution business rejected down Imax CEO Richard Gelfond’s request for an early release date for the Tom Cruise blockbuster now that more people are returning to theaters.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” which was initially scheduled to hit theaters in December 2020, has been pushed back to May 27, 2022. The film was planned to be released in theaters on November 19 this year before being deferred for 2022.

According to CNBC, Paramount stated earlier this month that the tentpole project would be postponed until next year due to rising concerns about the delta coronavirus type.

Despite the rise of COVID-19 infections, however, things have shifted dramatically in recent weeks in terms of movie theater performance, leading Gelfond to conclude that it would be better for Paramount to stick to the 2021 release date for “Top Gun: Maverick.” When the Imax CEO brought this up with Paramount, however, his proposal was rejected.

“I’ve spent a lot of time around a lot of the decision makers at Paramount, and they think they’ve got something exceptional with ‘Top Gun.’ Tom Cruise has waited 35 years to make that film. According to Deadline, Gelfond said, “I think they just feel that for that franchise, and with that sort of quality, they want to make sure the box office is 100 percent.”

“I tried to persuade them [to preserve the date]because I believe that no matter what the conditions are, people will throng to watch it,” he concluded. But I believe they simply want ideal settings to surround it.”

Gelfond went on to say that he was dismayed when he learned of Paramount’s final choice on the highly anticipated film’s release date. However, he stated that the change “would not be very detrimental” for them and that it will be “very positive” in 2022.

Because it is the sequel to the 1986 successful picture “Maverick,” which grossed $357 million worldwide during its release period, “Maverick” has the potential to become a billion-dollar hit.

The film will continue to follow Cruise's character Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Maverick will retire after 30 years as one of the Navy's best aviators.