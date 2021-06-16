Why Isn’t Chris Harrison Being Replaced Permanently on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Chris Harrison is no longer the Bachelorette’s host. Following Harrison’s startling statement last week that he would be leaving the franchise, fans have been wondering what would happen next for the brand and who will take over Harrison’s famous position. Fans may have to wait a bit to find out the answer to that question, as ABC does not appear to be in a hurry to replace the former host.

Chris Harrison’s departure

After defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell for attending an old south party in 2018, Harrison’s time as a host came to an end. He declared that he was going on hiatus for the rest of Matt James’ season of The Bachelor after receiving backlash. He would not be presenting The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise, it was later confirmed. Then, last week, Harrison officially announced his departure.

Harrison remarked on Instagram, “I’ve had a truly fantastic run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m ready to start a new chapter.” “I owe Bachelor Nation a debt of gratitude for all of the memories we’ve shared. My two-decade journey is coming to an end, but the friendships I’ve formed will endure a lifetime.”

How Does Katie Thurston Feel About Chris Harrison’s Absence From ‘The Bachelorette’?

Why isn’t ABC racing to replace his vacancy?

Fans of the Bachelor are yearning for any information they can get on who will take Harrison's place. Insiders tell Variety that filling the post is not at the top of ABC executives' priorities right now, so a response could take a long time. The network, according to the site, believes they have plenty of time because The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise are already booked. A host is unlikely to be announced until the following season…