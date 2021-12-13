Why Is Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Disappointing to Audiences and Earnings of Only $10 Million?

In its first weekend of release, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated film “West Side Story” garnered a lackluster response in theaters, grossing barely $10 million.

According to Variety, the film was released in 2,820 theaters throughout the country and has only made $10.5 million so far.

Disney and 20th Century Studios spent $100 million on this love musical based on the Shakespearean classic “Romeo and Juliet,” which is based on the Shakespearean classic “Romeo and Juliet.”

The Jets and the Sharks are two rival gangs in New York in the 1950s, as shown in the film. When one of the gang members falls in love with the sister of a rival gang member, the story develops.

This isn’t the first time a film based on a Shakespearean love story has been filmed. In 1961, director pair Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise released a film with the same title.

The most recent release, however, failed to excite the crowd, and a short look at the public reviews indicated why.

The movie was two hours and 36 minutes long, according to one of the fans on IMDB. Given that the audience is already aware of the plot, keeping them in the theater for this long is tough.

Furthermore, unlike the 1961 version, the bond between the two protagonists Tony and Maria, who fall in love, does not particularly impact the viewer.

Another user complained about the inappropriate timing of the songs in the film.

One of the songs, “Cool,” was scheduled to play after a battle between the two gangs and the entrance of the cops, but the director inserted it before the fight.

Many additional users said it was a lousy musical with a weak love narrative, noting that it appeared to be fun at first but became tedious to watch as the plot progressed.

Furthermore, it appears that the director’s decision not to translate Spanish dialogue into English backfired, as many viewers felt like unwelcome guests during the actors’ talk.

It was Spielberg’s decision not to include subtitles, according to him.

“I’d simply be doubling down on the English and giving English authority over the Spanish if I subtitled the Spanish,” he told IGN on December 5. “I couldn’t do it in this movie; I had to respect the language enough not to subtitle it.” Despite. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.