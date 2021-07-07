Why is Prince William not separating himself from Kate Middleton?

The Duchess of Cambridge is currently undergoing a period of seclusion at Kensington Palace.

Kate Middleton is being confined to Kensington Palace following contact with someone who tested positive for Covid. Prince William, on the other hand, is not need to segregate under current government protocols because he was not present when Kate made contact.

Although the couple lives together with their three children, William would be required to isolate only if Kate begins to exhibit Covid symptoms or tests positive.

Kate’s isolation became public after a spokeswoman stated: “Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.” Her Royal Highness is not exhibiting any symptoms, but is adhering to all applicable government protocols and self-isolating at home.”

Kensington Palace can continue operating normally for the Cambridges’ employees, with the Duchess remaining at home until her isolation ends. However, it is not all bad news for Kate, as Kensington Palace sounds like an idyllic retreat.

There are five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a day and night nursery, and separate staff quarters in Kate’s apartment, Apartment 1A. Photographs from when the Cambridges hosted the Obamas demonstrate how personal the opulent place is.

Unfortunately for Kate, there is also a workplace – which means there is no time for downtime!

Kate is believed to have been notified following her visit to Wimbledon, where she was photographed wearing a stunning high-waisted polka dot skirt, believed to be designed by one of her favorite brands, Alessandra Rich, together with a smart navy blazer. Kate is a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association and is a well-known tennis lover.