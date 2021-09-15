Why Is Prince Harry Being Warned To Be “Cautioned” About His Birthday Announcement?

If Prince Harry decides to use his 37th birthday on Wednesday to spotlight a philanthropic endeavor, a royal expert has advised him to be “careful.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s bride, used her 40th birthday last month to promote her 40×40 campaign, in which she urged celebrity friends to volunteer 40 minutes of their time to help women return to work.

Royal analyst Richard Fitzwilliams told OK! Magazine that the Duke of Sussex may follow his wife’s lead and make an announcement about the charity he supports.

“On their birthdays, the Sussexes like to announce charity endeavors. We saw it last year when Harry announced financing for CAMFED, a charity that helps African females get an education, and it’s probable he’ll do it again this year,” he told the site.

Fitzwilliams, on the other hand, advised Prince Harry to be cautious since the message he sends out could have an impact on his wife if Markle pursues a political career in the future.

“Of course, you can never predict what Harry will say or do, but in the aftermath of the Afghanistan drawdown, Harry has already issued a statement supporting military veterans. It’s a major catastrophe, and it’s logical to assume that any birthday celebrations will be tied to Afghanistan and the refugee crisis,” Fitzwilliams said.

“However, [Prince Harry] would have to be careful not to criticize President Biden,” he continued. Harry and Meghan appear to envisage their future in the United States, and Harry will have to be careful what he says about domestic issues in the United States, especially because Meghan is rumored to be considering a career in politics.”

Fitzwilliams also stated that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Prince Harry announces efforts in support of some of his organizations, such as Sentebale, the Children’s HIV Association (CHIVA), Myna Mahila Foundation, and Scotty’s Little Soldiers, among others. The duke may also send out a message about his Invictus Games, which will take place in The Hague, Netherlands, in April 2022.

Meanwhile, whispers of Markle’s possible presidential ambitions have been floating for some time, despite the fact that the duchess has never officially stated her desire to pursue a career in politics.

Last year, Vanity Fair published an article citing an unidentified “close friend” of Markle who claimed that if she didn’t have a royal title, the duchess would consider running for president.

