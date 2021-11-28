Why Is Nikki Bella’s Wedding To Artem Chigvintsev Getting Postponed?

Nikki Bella discusses her upcoming wedding to fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and why they keep rescheduling it.

The “Total Bellas” actress, who has been engaged to Chigvintsev, a Russian-born “Dancing With the Stars” pro, since November 2019, told Entertainment Tonight that she can’t wait to marry him.

Despite the fact that the pair had planned to marry in the fall, Bella revealed that it will most likely be another year before they become husband and wife.

“I believe I said Thanksgiving last year. Also, I’d want to announce that next Thanksgiving, “Bella, who is 38 years old, stated. “I can’t believe it’s been a year, but I’m still planning my wedding. I mean, selfishly, I just want that one big day to be all about me. I’m excited about it and for the opportunity to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem.” She allegedly promised Chigvintsev that they would postpone their wedding until his parents could visit from Russia to witness their nuptials.

However, due to COVID-19 restrictions and the pandemic halting international visas, the pair has been forced to postpone their wedding.

“The one promise I made him before we could plan is that his parents would be able to attend, and with the state of the globe right now, getting two Russian parents into the nation is nearly impossible,” Bella explained. “So, as soon as I can acquire two visas, we’ll schedule a date and say, ‘I do.'” Despite the fact that they had to postpone their wedding, the bride-to-be isn’t ruling out the idea of having a second child with Chigvintsev, 39. Matteo, their one-year-old son, is already theirs.

“At the rate I’m going, I may never get married, but I told Artem, ‘At 39, if I’m happy where I’m at in life, and with you, and you’re still in my life, I potentially will get pregnant, and let’s try to have that baby before 40, but hey, if not, I’m sorry, she’s closed,'” Bella added.

In 2017, Bella and Chigvintsev met on Season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars,” when the former WWE wrestler was matched with the ballerina. They didn’t win the competition, coming in seventh place, but they discovered love in each other.

They began dating a few months after Bella and John Cena called off their six-year engagement.