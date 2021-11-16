Why is Mickey Mouse’s Toontown closing in March 2022 at Disneyland?

Mickey Mouse’s Toontown will close its doors in March 2022 as part of a massive renovation at Disneyland.

Theme park officials revealed this week that Toontown will cease operations in March of next year due to a reimagining of the venue. Because the attraction will be shuttered for at least 10 months, the renovation will be extensive.

Disneyland officials have stated that when the park reopens in early 2023, it would offer “all-new experiences.” Families and small children would be able to experience “a lively symphony of sights, noises, and screams,” they added.