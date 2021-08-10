Why is Liverpool’s transfer spending restricted as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain splash the cash despite Financial Fair Play?

A glance at the possible business that Paris Saint-Germain is going to complete tells you all you need to know about how lenient the Financial Fair Play laws are right now.

PSG are expected to sign Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, following the signings of Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool, Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan, and Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan this summer.

Only Hakimi required payment of a transfer fee, which was estimated to be over £60 million, while the rest arrived on free transfers. But, considering the fact that their accession this summer will have brought about £1.5m per week to PSG’s salary bill, with little evidence of stars heading out of the Parc des Princes to balance that mammoth cost, calling players, earning a reputed £550,000 a week in Messi’s case, free seems somewhat strange.

In Manchester City’s case, the £100 million addition of Jack Grealish will be amortized over the course of his six-year deal, resulting in a balance sheet figure of £16.6 million, while his salaries will most likely only fill the vacuum created by Sergio Aguero’s departure to Barcelona.

City are said to still be interested in Harry Kane, but Tottenham Hotspur would be more confident in keeping him if they could add Lautaro Martinez’s signature to that of Cristian Romero, demonstrating some ambition despite suffering heavy losses as a result of the pandemic and their near £1 billion debt associated with the construction of their new stadium.

However, despite UEFA’s Financial Fair Play restrictions, City would most likely be able to carry off that agreement.

City famously won a two-year ban from UEFA competition at the Court of Arbitration for Sport when UEFA judged them to have broken FFP regulations by inflating sponsorships, which CAS dismissed due to a lack of evidence. The Premier League’s inquiry into the claims is still ongoing, and no result has been made.

PSG was also under UEFA’s scrutiny, but they were controversially cleared of identical claims.

FFP for Liverpool. “The summary has come to an end.”