Why Is June Still Wearing the Ear Tag in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 transports June from Gilead to the safety of Canada. However, some fans are concerned about one aspect about her. Why is June still wearing the handmaid tag/cuff on her ear although she has had numerous opportunity to remove it?

What the ear tag in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ means

Gilead officials keep handmaids away from the rest of society, as seen in previous seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale. Aunt Lydia, for example, looks after the women (Ann Dowd). They are also compelled to wear white bonnets and red gowns.

Gilead also attaches red ear tags to the handmaids’ ears, just like cattle, to better differentiate them. It’s just another demeaning act they undertake to maintain power, alongside the rape and torture.

In season 2 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ June mutilates her ear to remove the tag.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 2 premiered with Nick (Max Minghella) assisting June (Elisabeth Moss) in escaping the Waterfords’ home and transporting her to an abandoned office building. She removes her crimson robes and cuts a portion of her ear to remove the indicating tag, now that she is free of her captors.

June will go to any length to remove the cuff. It also indicates her departure from Offred, according to showrunner Bruce Miller.

Will Gilead use Hannah to entice June back into the fold in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’?

In 2018, Miller told The Hollywood Reporter, "It's about the urge to wash the handmaid off of her." "It was her first chance, and she…