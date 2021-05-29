Why hasn’t Diddy ever made a dime off one of his most popular songs?

Sean “Diddy” Combs, better known by his stage name Diddy, has a long list of hit songs under his belt as both a musician and a producer. His net wealth is enormous. However, it turns out that he was missing out on a large sum of money due to a simple blunder he committed years ago. It has to do with one of his best singles.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs rose to prominence in the late 1990s.

Diddy Discloses The First Record He Produced

Diddy rose to prominence in the hip-hop music scene after creating Bad Boy Records in 1993. Working with artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., TLC, and Boyz II Men, he soon established himself as one of the industry’s most successful producers. After that, he started his own rap career.

He’s gone under various various names over the years, including Puffy, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and Diddy. Diddy has won three Grammy Awards despite only having recorded four solo studio albums. Three of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time were produced by him (as of 2020).

His song “I’ll Be Missing You” reached the top of the charts.

Diddy was one of the people most devastated by Biggie’s (Christopher George Latore Wallace) death in 1997, having worked with him extensively in the 1990s.

After Biggie’s death, Diddy’s debut album, No Way Out, was reworked, most notably the album’s second hit.

The song “I’ll Be Missing You” was released in May 1997, just three months after his friend’s death. Faith Evans, Biggie’s wife, and the R&B trio 112 were featured in the song. “I’ll Be Missing You” won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in addition to topping the Billboard Hot 100.

Why does Sting get all of the song’s residuals?