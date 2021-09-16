Why greyhound packs may be seen in Merseyside parks this weekend.

This weekend, dog walkers in Merseyside may be more likely to come across packs of greyhounds when out and about.

Two walks will take place this Sunday around the region as part of the annual ‘Great Global Greyhound Walk,’ in which greyhounds, lurchers, and other sighthounds will gather together to raise awareness of their own breeds.

GGGW was unfortunately cancelled last year, but following a record-breaking year in 2019, the organisation is hoping to see more dogs and people from all over the world participate than ever before.

At Sefton Park, one stroll is taking place with the color blue as the theme.

Owners will meet at the entrance opposite Lark Lane for an hour-long walk and can expect caf refreshments.

The stroll is accessible to both prams and wheelchairs, and there will be restrooms along the way.

If necessary, the Greyhound Trust Mersey and Cheshire centre has organized a shorter alternate route.

Greyhound Protection UK will also be participating and conducting a walk in Wirral, which will begin at 10 a.m.

Owners should gather around the gun location at Green Lane carpark in Wallasey.

Those with wheelchairs should park at the North Wirral seaside carpark on Pasture Road and begin their journey from there.

Both walks will accept donations on the day of the event.

If you are unable to join this Sunday’s walk, you may arrange your own private walk and submit it as a registered walk.