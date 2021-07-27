Why don’t Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher bathe their children every day?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have disclosed that their children do not take baths on a regular basis.

Kunis, 37, and Kutcher, 43, stated they don’t believe in bathing their daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4, with soap every day during an appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

During a conversation about their shower routines, the subject came up. After Shepard, 46, advised Padman, 33, that she “should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day” and instead “should simply wash with water,” the pair backed him up.

“I can’t believe I’m in the minority when it comes to showering my entire body. “Who taught you not to wash?” says the narrator. Padman inquired.

Kunis responded, “I didn’t have hot water growing up, so I didn’t shower much anyhow,” adding, “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day.” I was never the type of mom who bathed their infants.”

Shepard said that he and his wife, Kristen Bell, bathed their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, every day. It turned into “part of a midnight habit.” They eventually came to an end as the children grew older.

Kunis expressed similar sentiments regarding her children.

“Now, here’s the deal: clean them if you can see the dirt on them. Otherwise, it’s pointless,” Kutcher continued.

When it comes to their personal bathing practices, Kunis and Kutcher both stated that they do not use soap on their full bodies every day. In fact, Kutcher only uses soap on some regions of his body.

“I only wash my armpits and crotch every day,” Kutcher remarked, adding, “I acquired a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time.” “There’s nothing else.”

Even though they don’t bathe every day, the couple agreed that cleansing their faces should be a daily practice.

Kutcher admitted, “I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out.”

Kunis continued, “I cleanse my face twice a day.”

Children ages 6 to 11 should bathe at least once a week and only shower regularly after puberty begins, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

