Why Doesn’t Rachael Ray Wear Her Wedding and Engagement Rings?

Rachael Ray, the culinary guru, frequently praises her husband, John Cusimano. During the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the couple has been recording her cooking show from upstate New York, frequently fielding fan questions online. Ray was asked about an unique and sentimental piece of jewelry that no longer appears to be on her finger by one of the viewers.

New rings were given to Rachael Ray and John Cusimano.

Ray replied that she used to have a more traditional combination to symbolize her married status when a fan asked about her odd bands on her wedding ring finger.

Ray said on her show from home, “We don’t have our original wedding rings.”

“I had a Tiffany twin set — the engagement band and the wedding band — that was platinum. Unfortunately, because I cook so often and platinum is such a tiny metal, it burned my palm, leaving a scar that no amount of makeup or powder could conceal. It kept frying my hand, so I had to switch to a less expensive metal.”

The couple now wears gold rings with black diamonds, in keeping with her husband’s “rocker” image.

Ray stated, “I had to acquire a soft gold ring.” “And because I prefer black to white and because we’re both dark folks, we switched rings. … We enjoy the dark and rock music. I don’t mean dark in the sense that we’re bad or anything. We ended up with black diamond rings as a result of our efforts. This one was constructed for me, while that one was done for John. His jewels are flipped upside down. It’s cool on stage because they’re spiky.”

Rachael Ray’s original rings were stolen.

Ray went on to say that she wore her original engagement and wedding rings until they were both lost in an accident…