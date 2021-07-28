Why do Love Island 2021 contestants sleep with sunglasses on?

Fans of Love Island may view cast members all day long as they relax by the pool, work out in the outdoor gym, and talk in the beanbags.

However, many people have noticed a peculiar tendency that every Islander has every morning.

Islanders frequently grab their sunglasses first thing in the morning, while being inside and in bed, rather than brushing their teeth or making breakfast.

Their morning routine has sparked a lot of debate on social media, especially since some Islanders actually wear their glasses to bed.

“Why do they wear sunglasses as soon as they wake up #LoveIsland,” one tweeted.

“The first thing you do when you get up is put on sunglasses?” asked another.

“I’m not really grasping the whole waking up and searching for sunglasses,” a third viewer added.

So, why are the stars waking up in their shades after a restful night’s sleep?

According to OK Magazine, one social media user claimed that they might know why they do this.

It’s because the bedroom light is so bright first thing in the morning, they assert, as previous finalists have revealed.

Elma Pazar, who played a bombshell with Maura Higgins on Love Island in 2019, also clarified the situation.

“The light is so brilliant when it switches on, and I don’t know many people who wake up lovely in the mornings, so the more of the face hidden until it’s washed the better,” she wrote to a fan.

Fans have also inquired as to why the Islanders are never seen eating.

The cast is required to prepare their own breakfast, which is why we occasionally see them munching a slice of bread or attempting to fry an egg.

However, unless a couple is on a date, lunch and supper are not videotaped.

According to Closer magazine, this is because the islanders are observed at certain times by behind-the-scenes staff to ensure that each of them is eating enough.

At mealtimes, the girls and boys are divided again to ensure that everyone is getting enough food.