Why Didn’t Hailey Baldwin Dump Justin Bieber And ‘Give Up’ On Marriage?

During one of their relationship’s tough patches, Hailey Baldwin revealed she considered divorcing her husband Justin Bieber.

When the pair appeared on the Monday episode of the “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” podcast, the model talked details about the emotional moment.

“I remember contacting [my mother]a few times, one time in particular [while]we were in Brooklyn, and I was crying and saying, ‘I just can’t do it.'” I’m not going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,'” she says. Baldwin recalled her chat with Kennya Baldwin, her mother.

“And I just remember her being very calm on the phone, saying things like, ‘It’ll pass, you’ll be fine, he’ll be healthy, and we’ll be here for you.'”

Aside from her mother’s support, the 24-year-old model stated that she did not want to quit Bieber.

“But I also believe I was involved.” I made a choice. I am certain that I have loved this person for a long time, and now is not the time to abandon him. “I’m not going to do that to him,” she stated emphatically.

During the talk, Bieber also mentioned that he was suffering from a variety of ailments, including depression, and that he was seeking treatment in order to maintain a healthy relationship.

“I had been through so much in my life. So many milestones have been reached, and I’ve toured the globe and seen everything there is to see. And I’d gotten to the point where I felt lonely, and I didn’t want to do it all by myself,” he continued.

“Because I had a lot of trauma and scars, I understood I needed to do some serious healing in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, meaningful relationship.” So I basically resolved to concentrate on those issues and improve my health.” Baldwin added that she has remained devoted to their marriage and her vows as Bieber works on his mental health.

“Imagine abandoning someone in the midst of what could be the worst time of their lives. Baldwin explained, “I’m not that type of person.”

"So, regardless of the outcome, I was determined to stick it out." It was quite difficult…. There were days when I literally thought to myself, "I don't know if he'll be OK."