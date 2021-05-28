Why did Robert Plant’s manager keep early reviews from Led Zeppelin?

The four men in the room couldn’t have anticipated how quickly Led Zeppelin would soar to stardom when they got together for their first jam. Whether or not they’d created a song together, they knew they had something great. And the band’s frontman, Robert Plant, was ideal.

In retrospect, Jimmy Page believes he was fortunate that no band had taken up Plant at the time. Page had put together one of rock’s best lineups in a short period of time, with master musician John Paul Jones on bass/keyboards and the explosive John Bonham on drums.

Following the completion of the band’s first album, the Zep took some time off to travel to America. Two weeks into that first U.S. tour, Led Zeppelin (1969) debuted, and by the end of January 1969, the band had established itself in the United States. Plant, who was 20 at the time, was still trying to discover his voice as a singer. On that trip, Peter Grant, the band’s manager, recalls keeping reviews from him.

Robert Plant was shielded from early bad evaluations by Led Zeppelin’s management.

Behind Sandy Denny’s Appearance as 2nd Vocalist in Led Zeppelin’s “The Battle of Evermore”

Despite the fact that Plant had been singing in the Black Country for a few years, Led Zeppelin was his first major band. A tour through America with an ex-Yardbird was a totally different level of the music scene at a time when a show in London was definitely a big thing.

Every member of Zep was still establishing their feet on some degree if you watch video of any of those ’68 or early ’69 gigs. However, because the attention was constantly on the vocalist, Plant, who suffered from stage shyness, had to learn on the go.

Led Zeppelin IV by Barney Hoskyns gives you a sense of… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.