Why Did Lisa Ling Get Fired From ‘The View’?

From 1999 until 2002, Lisa Ling was a co-host on The View. Ling’s announcement of her resignation led people to believe she was quitting the show voluntarily because she wanted to cover more hard news subjects. However, author Ramin Setoodah learned that Ling had been dismissed while conducting research for his blockbuster 2019 book about the daytime talk program.

Lisa Ling wanted to work on ‘The View’ with Barbara Walters.

Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Joy Behar, Debbie Matenopoulos, and show creator Barbara Walters all held seats at the now-famous table when The View first aired in 1997. When Matenopoulos was sacked in 1999, the show’s producers decided to give the chair to their massive audience.

Ling was working as a reporter for Channel One News when she decided to try out for The View. Ling wanted to work with a broadcasting veteran, even if the daytime talk show didn’t cover the hard news subjects she preferred to cover.

She told Setoodah, author of Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, that she “never watched The View.”

“I didn’t find out about the post until it was too late. I’d love to try if Barbara Walters is involved.”

Ling was taken on as a panelist to replace Matenopoulos after a thorough search of candidates.

With Lisa Ling, ‘The View’ received lower ratings.

In November 2002, Ling announced her departure from The View on-air, stating that she received an opportunity to host MSNBC’s National Geographic Explorer. With Ling’s expertise in news and love of travel, the new role looked like a natural fit for the co-host. During the episode, Walters backed up Ling’s claim.

