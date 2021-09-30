Why did Honey Boo Boo delete a photo of herself with boyfriend Dralin Carswell from her Instagram account?

According to a source, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson shared and then deleted her photo with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, on Instagram after receiving outrage from the public.

On Monday, the former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” actress, 16, made her romance with Dralin, 20, public on Instagram. In the caption, she referred to Dralin as “bae,” but she swiftly erased the post.

According to Page Six, Honey Boo Boo chose to take down the post after receiving a lot of backlash due of their age difference. Several internet users made a big deal out of their four-year age gap.

“Honey boo boo is only 6 months older than me (15) and has a partner who is 20 years old? One Twitter user said, “This doesn’t set right with me.”

“What is the difference between 16 and 20? What happened to her parents? Another person wrote, “She’ll get knocked up before she graduates.”

Another commenter commented, “She’s 16, he’s 20. F–king nasty pedophile.”

A different user stated that a four-year age difference is not an issue if they are the same age or older. When one is 16 and the other is 20, though, it becomes a problem.

TLC was contacted by Page Six, but a representative declined to comment.

Although many people were against Honey Boo Boo and Dralin’s relationship, there were also many who supported them.

“Adorable! One Twitter user commented on Honey Boo Boo and Dralin’s photo, “Happiness is the cornerstone to life.”

“Congratulations to her. Another person remarked, “She looks wonderful.”

When Honey Boo Boo turned 16, she verified her dating status. She updated her private Facebook account’s relationship status to “in a relationship.” There were already reports that she was dating a college student at the time.

Honey Boo Boo’s family is happy for her and her lover. Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon-Efird, her older sister and guardian, acknowledged her relationship status and even commended her partner, Dralin.

“She does have a little boyfriend who comes over and whatnot, like, for dinners and stuff, and he’s extremely respectful.” Lauren told Entertainment Tonight, “Everyone approves of him.”