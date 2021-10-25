Why did Halyna Hutchins stay on set after the crew walked out during the filming of Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’?

Despite a film crew walkout on Thursday, Halyna Hutchins stayed on the set of “Rust” because she “felt the responsibility for everyone else’s employment there,” according to actor Jonathan McAbee.

After a number of the film’s production members fled the site Thursday owing to apparent safety concerns, Hutchins, the cameraman who died in an accidental shooting on the Alec Baldwin film’s New Mexico set, remained on location.

McAbee, who knew Hutchins and spoke with others on the set of the film, commented to People on Saturday about the late cinematographer’s dedication to her work and how she was always thinking of others before herself.

“She’s the one who decides how this [picture]is going to look,” McAbee said at a candlelight vigil for Hutchins, saying that the project’s production “rest[ed]on her shoulders” due to her work as cinematographer.

“She put her heart and soul into everything she did,” he said, “and she stayed even after losing her entire team — who walked out in protest — because she felt responsible for everyone else’s employment there.” “Isn’t it true that if she leaves, the production is over? What about the careers and livelihoods of another 30 people?” Live firearms should be banned from movie sets, according to McAbee, who explained that bringing a live firearm of any kind into a filming site poses a “danger.”

He said, “There’s no reason why an actor can’t simulate a recoil.” “I would have walked out, too, if I were on this show.” Baldwin killed Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, and injured director Joel Souza on the set of his Western-themed picture at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday. Since then, he has been freed from the hospital.

According to Deadline, the IATSE Local 44 Chapter, which represents Hollywood crew employees, wrote an email to members noting that there was no union prop master on set on the day of the filming event.

During rehearsals, Baldwin was unknowingly handed a rifle filled with live bullets, according to the Associated Press, citing a search warrant document.

According to the affidavit, assistant director Dave Hall took a fake gun from a rolling cart prepared by armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and delivered it to Baldwin.

On the IA Members Unite’s Instagram Story earlier this week, a member of the “Rust” camera team sent a message saying there was a walkout after some members. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.