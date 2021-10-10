Why Did Alyson Hannigan Allow the Final Season of ‘This Is Us’ To Film In Her Famous Home?

After rejecting several other requests to use her famous home as a set, Alyson Hannigan has disclosed that she permitted “This Is Us” to film there.

The “How I Met Your Mother” veteran, 47, claimed she was initially apprehensive to let the “This Is Us” ensemble film their forthcoming sixth and final season at her California home during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Michelle Collins Show” on Thursday.

“I’m not sure if the individuals we bought our house from ever lived here. I believe they simply rented it out for filming. My house’s resume appears to be longer than mine “Hannigan cracked a joke.

She went on to say, “We were like, “We will never do that, we know what productions do to sites,” when we first came in. I mean, I receive requests at least twice a month because the house is well-known.” Hannigan lives with her husband, Alexis Denisof, and their two children, Keeva, 9, and Satyana, 12, in the same house. In 2018, she purchased the property.

After years of turning down filming offers, Hannigan said she made an exception for “This Is Us” after learning that the show’s director was a neighbor.

“If we’re ever going to do it, we’re going to do it for that show because it’s that wonderful,” said the host of Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins.”

It turns out she made the correct decision. While filming sequences at her house, the show provided her family with a lovely staycation. After filming was completed, they repaired previously damaged items at her home and returned them to her in “great shape.” “Not only did they give us our house back in fantastic form, but they also corrected items that I had harmed,” Hannigan explained, noting that they touched up paint, offered to clean up a handprint on the wall left by one of her daughters, and more.

She went on to say, "They repaired the harm I had caused. We have a lot of wood or whatever, and you can't tape anything to it because it would remove some of the stain, which I didn't realize on my first Halloween when I taped to this lovely door. I'm always seeing little tape marks. No, they took care of it as well! 'You guys!' I exclaimed." Hannigan's Los Angeles home was also featured in the film "Fracture," which starred Anthony Hopkins, Ryan Gosling, and Rosamund Pike.