Why Christina Hendricks Never Thought ‘Good Girls’ Would Last After Its Pilot

Christina Hendricks began her acting career in the 1990s. The NBC star won a prominent role as Joan Harris Holloway in Mad Men after a few years as a model. She was approached about making cameo appearances on several television shows, including the animated sitcom American Dad. Hendricks was cast as Beth Boland in Good Girls in 2018. She, on the other hand, predicted that the show would be cancelled after the first episode.

Why Christina Hendricks thought the premiere episode of “Good Girls” had “completed itself”

Hendricks joined a group of TV veterans when she accepted the part of Beth in Good Girls. Annie Marks, the little sister of the Toy Story 4 star, is played by Mae Whitman of Parenthood fame. Ruby, Beth’s close friend, is played by Retta from Parks and Recreation. The ensemble cast plays a group of suburban parents in desperate need of cash. However, after meeting a crime lord named Rio in the first episode, they go into problems (Manny Montana). Rio has Beth and the girls work for him and his team once he discovers he can use them. Throughout the next four seasons, the act has an impact on the lives of the women.

Why Christina Hendricks Says ‘Good Girls’ “Sparkles the Most” in Her Scenes With Mae Whitman and Retta

Despite the fact that Good Girls managed to keep its fans guessing for several more episodes, Hendricks believed the show would not be picked up for a second season. The actor told The Guardian in an interview that she thought the plot was over after the pilot.

“When I first read the pilot script, I thought to myself, ‘I love this, but I can’t see this lasting more than one episode,’” Hendricks remarked. “It seemed to end itself.”

