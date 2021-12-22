Why Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim of “Selling Sunset” Split After 5 Months.

Chrishell Stause and her boss Jason Oppenheim of “Selling Sunset” have called it quits.

Oppenheim, 44, revealed the split in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, just five months after he and Stause, 40, made their romance public and seven months after they began dating.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we are best friends and will always love and support one another,” stated the founder of Los Angeles real estate business Oppenheim Group in a statement. “She was the most incredible girlfriend I’d ever had, and our relationship was the happiest and most gratifying of my life.” Oppenheim went on to say that while he and Stause have “different wants in terms of a family,” they still have “the utmost respect” for one another. “Chrishell is an incredible human being,” he said, “and loving her and having her in my life is one of the nicest things that has ever happened to me.”

Their breakup came less than a week after Robert Drenk, Tarek El Moussa’s old pal, accused Stause of manipulating him for her Season 4 storyline on “Selling Sunset.” Stause was already seeing Oppenheim, he alleged, when he was set up on a blind date with her for the Netflix reality show.

Drenk told Page Six, “It appeared like I was being set up — like she was using me as a piece in this chess game or something.” “It was quite inconvenient.” Following her public separation from her now-ex-husband Justin Hartley and “Dancing With the Stars” pro Keo Motsepe, Drenk claimed that producers wanted him to be Stause’s “big first date.”

“They wanted a guy to come in as a first date who didn’t work out with Chrishell so she could slip in with Jason [Oppenheim] and have this fantastic relationship,” Drenk claimed.

Stause, for her part, scoffed at Drenk’s claim that she and Oppenheim were dating at the time.

In July, Oppenheim and Stause announced their relationship.

Stause later revealed to E! News a month later that the couple had started dating a few months prior to the announcement.

She added at the time that they had been “very quiet and covert” about their relationship until they recognized that “the walls were closing in” and that people were seeing the shift.

She added at the time that they had been "very quiet and covert" about their relationship until they recognized that "the walls were closing in" and that people were seeing the shift.

"We've gotten to the point where we're really excited to share it because we understood precisely what it was, so that's it."