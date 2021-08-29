Why can you only go to Formby Beach on occasion?

Sefton’s shore is covered in miles and miles of golden sand.

There are a variety of excellent beaches in the area that are popular with locals and visitors alike, with Formby being particularly popular on hot, sunny days.

However, tourists should be aware that their trip may be wasted if the beach “disappears.”

Car parks and neighboring roads were crowded out by mid-morning on a March morning, and there was “no beach” by lunchtime.

As previously reported, the Victoria Road car park was completely full by 10.30 a.m., with only a few spaces available on Lifeboat Road.

However, at 12.50 p.m., an abnormally high tide had brought the water straight up to the dunes.

“We advise you to arrange a journey to this exceptional place for another day,” the National Trust wrote in a Facebook post that day.

“We’re anticipating a really high spring tide, with the sea reaching all the way up to the dunes and no beach.”

The high tide is expected around 4.03 p.m. today (Sunday).

When visiting any of Merseyside’s beaches, visitors are advised to verify the tide times.

If you’re going to the beach, be sure there’s a lifeguard on duty.

RNLI Lifeguards are on duty at Formby, Ainsdale, and Southport during the summer, and they advertise a “swim between the flags” service, which means they will monitor a specific section of the beach.

RNLI lifeguards are on duty at Crosby all year, however the beach is not a bathing beach and there is no patrolled bathing area.