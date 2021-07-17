Why Britney Spears’ Fans Believe Jamie Lynn Is Shading Britney Spears Because of Conservatorship Comments

Britney Spears’ most recent Instagram image has sparked outrage among her followers, who believe she is shadying her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney posted a video on Friday that looked to be a swipe at her family members who previously went out about her conservatory and their support for her.

An graphic of the quote said, “Never forget who disregarded you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.”

Britney went on to attack everyone close to her in the post for failing to aid her despite knowing she wanted her father, Jamie Spears, removed from her conservatorship.

“There’s nothing worse than having individuals close to you who have never been up for you write things about your predicament, whatever it is, and shout righteously for support… It doesn’t get much worse than that!!!!” Britney penned an essay.

“How could the people you care about say anything… did they even extend a hand to hoist me up at the TIME!!!??? How dare you make it public that you NOW CARE… did you reach out to save me while I was drowning????”

Britney went on to say that the persons who were the target of the post were aware of who they were and that they just spoke out publicly to defend their reputation.

She wrote, “Please quit with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny.”

The following day, Jamie Lynn’s name became a popular topic on Twitter, with Britney’s fans believing she was criticizing her sister, who had previously spoken out about the conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn appeared to react to the conservatorship hearing on Wednesday, allowing Britney to hire her own attorney. Jamie Lynn made a post about wanting to put an end to something “for good.”

Jamie Lynn said in a video from June that she backed Britney’s choice to try to remove her conservatorship. Meanwhile, Britney’s mother, Lynn Spears, told the New Yorker earlier this month that she has “mixed feelings about things.”