Why are Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt not in the line-up for I’m A Celebrity 2021?

I’m a famous person…

I have to get out of here! The lineup for the 2021 series has been finalized, however two highly anticipated names are missing.

The show will be held at the ancient Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, this year.

After the coronavirus outbreak led producers to abandon plans to film the show in Australia, the final series of the ITV show was shot in the UK for the first time.

To the dismay of the show’s fans, EastEnders icon Adam Woodyatt, 53, and Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson, 47, are temporarily absent from the cast.

According to the Mirror, the soap stars have yet to be verified by ITV management because they are both entering the 2021 series as wildcards.

Emmerdale’s Danny Miller will be joined by former Saturday’s singer Frankie Bridge, Strictly Come Dancing’s Arlene Phillips, and Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley.

Adam and Simon will be joined by David Ginola, a French football icon, Paralympian Kadeena Cox, Athlete Matty Lee, Louise Minchin of BBC Breakfast, Snoochie Shy of Radio 1XTRA, and music star Naughty Boy.

In the run-up to one of the celebrities being named King or Queen of the Castle, viewers will see them go through grueling trials and tasks in order to gain food and gifts.

Ant and Dec are back on the show as the celebs vie for the role of Giovanna Fletcher’s successor.

The new series will premiere on Sunday, November 21st, and viewers should expect some major surprises.

The series will premiere at 9 p.m., according to ITV.

This year’s castle adventures begin with a special episode that airs from 9 p.m. to 10.40 p.m.

The fresh set of prominent faces will get to know the camp in this episode, with Adam and Simon serving as wildcards.

Adam is already a favorite to win the competition.