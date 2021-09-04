Why are Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook divorcing after three years of marriage?

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco have chosen to call it quits on their marriage.

The actress and her equestrian spouse, who have been married for three years, announced their separation in a statement to People on Friday.

Despite their profound love and respect for one another, they wrote, “we have discovered that our current paths have brought us in distinct directions.” “We’ve both discussed so much of our journey publicly, and while we’d like to keep this portion of our personal lives private, we wanted to be honest with one other.”

Cuoco and Cook made it clear that their breakup had nothing to do with “anger or hatred.”

“We came to this decision jointly out of a great deal of respect and concern for one another, and we ask that you do the same, recognizing that we will not be releasing any other details or commenting,” they added.

Cuoco and Cook began dating in 2016 and got engaged in November 2017 on her birthday. They married on June 30, 2018, but they didn’t live together until the spring of 2018.

Both the “Flight Attendant” actress and her now-ex-husband are avid equestrians who adore horses. They even married at a horse stable outside San Diego, California, with only their closest friends and family present.

In June, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary with social media posts that gave no indication that they were having marital issues.

“We met on June 30th, 2016, in New York City. We got married two years ago today, and we’ve already been married for three years! Why have you stayed with me for such a long time?! I’m blown away @mrtankcook lol I adore you so much you have no idea… “Congratulations on your anniversary!!! Cuoco used a red heart emoji in her message.

Meanwhile, Cook took to Instagram to share a solitary photo of his wife. “I agree, @kaleycuoco,” says the actress. I’m astounded that it’s been three years; it seems like everything happened in a flash. He said in the caption, “I love you so much and I can’t wait for a million more years!!”

Cuoco previously stated in an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that their shared passion of horses brought them together.

"You have that common aim and you know that you have it when you have something so important, some sort of connection – for us, it's horses, but anything two people share – you have that same goal and you know that you have it.