Why all couples should try cooking together, even if they’re terrible at it, according to Paul and Linda McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney has spoken out about his cooking experiences with his late wife Linda.

“I would constantly volunteer [to help]since we were so close, and I was frequently in the kitchen by her side,” he explained. ‘Anything you’d like me to do?’ I’d say. And, despite the fact that it made me quite sad, I didn’t mind slicing the onions… I’d even cry on occasion!

“I liked slicing the onions, and I liked the thought of Linda not crying.”

This is from Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen, a new cookbook Sir Paul co-wrote with his daughters Mary and Stella. Linda, who died of breast cancer in 1998 at the age of 56, was a photographer and ardent vegetarian. Linda’s plant-based recipes will be updated in the new cookbook, as well as dishes that the McCartney family eats at home today.

“Generally speaking, I wasn’t a horrible cook,” Sir Paul, who first attempted vegetarianism with Linda in 1975, said. But she was so much better that I just cooked for her on occasion. I made a wonderful breakfast – I used a lot of fruit, peeled and cut up the mango, sliced and deseeded the melon, and arranged everything well on the plate. But she was the chief cook, the ‘Cook of the House,’ as she was known.”

His heartfelt recollections demonstrate how special time spent in the kitchen can be for a relationship. If you don’t cook with your partner very often – possibly because you’ve never had the time or don’t think you’re very good at it – there are plenty of reasons to give it a shot…

You can each learn something new about the other…

Cooking is a great way to learn new things about each other, even if you’ve been together for a long time. Maybe you didn’t realize your partner disliked anchovies, or maybe they sliced vegetables in an odd way – whatever it is, it’s an opportunity to learn more about each other. What are the chances? Food may even lead to more in-depth discussions and bring you together. (This is a brief piece.)