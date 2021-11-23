Why A ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant’s Victory Angered Twitter.

Fans of “Wheel of Fortune” are enraged at a win on Thursday night’s broadcast.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, contestant Steven Page was working on the puzzle “Quality Craftsmanship” when he appeared to leave out the “s” in “craftsmanship.”

Page won $9,000 for solving the puzzle and proceeded to the next round.

Viewers of “Wheel of Fortune” were eager to point out the apparent error, with some claiming on Twitter that Page’s response should not have been declared the winner because it was technically inaccurate and unjust to contestants Lisa Volivitch and Christina Maril.

“#WheelOfFortune Why did Steven’s response to the ‘Quality Craftsmanship’ rules tonight turn out to be correct? ‘Quality craftmanship,’ he said, without the’s’! That is not the case! One user tweeted, “Lisa deserves additional $9k because she would have gotten it on the next bend.”

“Today’s winner on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ shouldn’t have won.” ‘Quality craftmanship,’ he said of the last puzzle. He didn’t see the’s’ in workmanship. If you listen carefully, you can hear it. Another person wrote, “He should have gotten the buzz, and the lady beside him should have gotten it.”

While some fans pointed out that pronunciation is subjective, many others claimed that the show did not allow some incorrectly pronounced answers in the past.

“Last night, Steven left out the’s’ in workmanship,” one Twitter user commented. Leaving away the s is even worse for a show that claims the word ‘and’ is incorrect in a crossword puzzle. It’s the incorrect word. Why did he come out on top? “The other two should be brought back for a second chance.” Another user posted, “How did you allow this guy win by not saying the letter ‘S’ in craftsmanship but not this lady [whom]you said didn’t pronounce the letter ‘G’ in swimming,” coupled with a video of former candidate Renee Durette, who was turned over for mispronouncing a word. “Is he a privileged person?” Durette responded, “Seven swans a-swimmin’,” to a riddle based on a line from “The Twelve Days of Christmas” in a 2012 “Wheel of Fortune” episode. She appeared to have responded right at first, but her failure to pronounce the ‘g’ at the end of the word “swimming” cost her the task.

Pat Sajak, the show’s host, stated he couldn’t accept Durette’s response, costing her the $3,850 she had amassed. The answer broke the regulations, according to the judges, because it was spoken in vernacular.

"I asked for the 'g' since that's how I talk, you know, being from Florida."