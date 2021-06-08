Who’s in the Box on ‘The Bachelorette’? Katie Thurston Teases Those Revealed Details

ABC promised a great new mystery surrounding limo night long before The Bachelorette Season 17 premiered on June 7. Katie Thurston’s future voyage will begin with some spectacular entrances, as it always does. Many fans have been wondering who is in the box since the network released the first Bachelorette promo film. So here are Reality Steve’s spoilers, as well as Katie’s revelations regarding who’s on the inside.

[Warning: This article includes spoilers for Season 17 Episode 1 of The Bachelorette.]

The Season 17 opening of ‘The Bachelorette’ features a man in a big box.

When ABC teased a mysterious contender who arrived in a box in The Bachelorette Season 17 teasers, it announced the new cast for Katie’s trip. In many previews, the network emphasized the current. The identity of the man inside, on the other hand, has yet to be revealed, and the box’s Bachelorette profile is only a series of question marks.

In a “meet the cast” teaser, The Bachelorette crew hinted at Katie’s reaction to the box. The following lead approaches the box with caution about halfway through the preview. Then, all of a sudden, it speaks.

The package states, “Katie, it’s so great to finally meet you.”

Actuality James Bonsall, according to Steve’s spoilers, is the ‘Bachelorette’ cast member in the box.

Reality Steve, the king of Bachelor Nation spoilers, revealed who was inside the box on night one in May 2021.

On Twitter, the writer claimed, “The gentleman that turns up on Katie’s season in the box on night one is James Bonsall.”

Meanwhile, on Facebook, Reality Steve revealed a few insights about James, who was part of the initial Bachelorette cast. The 30-year-old is a New Yorker.