Who won the fight between Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler? The outcome of the Battle of Liverpool.

After defeating Anthony Fowler in the M&S Bank Arena, Liam Smith has claimed bragging rights in the ‘Battle of Liverpool.’

After halting his opponent in the eighth round, the former world champion TKO’d his very inexperienced opponent.

Smith came into the battle against his fellow Liverpudlian with a strong home record to defend, having never lost a domestic fight before.

He went into the fight as the obvious favorite, but he got himself into difficulty early on when Fowler cut himself above his left eye in the first round.

Smith, on the other hand, responded well to even things up in the second, but he appeared to be in trouble when Fowler injured him again near the end of the third.

Smith came back, and in the fifth round, he felled Fowler with a huge right over the top to establish his dominance, before flooring his opponent in the eighth and having the bout stopped by the referee.

Earlier in the evening, another Liverpudlian Peter McGrail made a strong start to his professional career with a comfortable victory over Ed Harrison, while Troy Williamson was crowned the new British super-welterweight champion with a spectacular knockout of Ted Cheeseman.

After defeating Fowler, Smith will now focus on a possible rematch for the world title, having stated before the fight that he still wanted to go further in the ring.

“I beat Anthony Fowler, I’m back on that track, I’m back in with the names,” says the winner “Smith stated his opinion.

“Let’s be clear: I should have defeated Kurbanov and now face Tim Tszyu as a mandatory challenger, but that’s not the case.

“I’ll drop down, beat Fowler, and then return to my rightful place.”

“Anthony Fowler is a 30-year-old fighter with 16 fights under his belt who has never set the world on fire.

“He’s attempting to put an end to my career. If I lose to Fowler, I’m not going to try for the world title again.”