Who Won Final 4 HOH And Who Is Going Home Next On ‘Big Brother’ 2021?

The show’s typical elimination schedule was thrown into disarray on Thursday, with back-to-back double eviction weeks.

After Tiffany was ejected from the Season 23 house in the most recent episode of the CBS series, the remaining houseguests played another week of “Big Brother” in one hour, eventually sending Hannah to the jury.

Only four players left in the game: Derek F., Xavier, Azah, and Kyland.

Find out who won the Head of Household challenge following Thursday’s double elimination and who is now on the block in the spoilers below!

Xavier won the HOH title on Thursday night, according to the Big Brother Network. Azah was unable to play after winning the most recent HOH competition.

Despite having a close alliance with the other males in the house and wanting to get to the final three for a “gentlemen’s battle,” Xavier nominated Kyland for eviction, according to the recap outlet. He also put Azah up for sale.

It’s worth mentioning, though, that Xavier will not be casting the last vote to evict this week, thereby determining who will make it to finale night.

If the nominations remain the same, Derek F. will select the season’s second-to-last juror.

The next episode of “Big Brother” will air on CBS on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.