Who Won $4.9 Million On ‘Jeopardy?’ With The Highest Winnings And Single-Game Payout?

“Jeopardy!” has been on the air for over five decades and has paid out millions of dollars to winners, some of whom have gone on to win many times and establish a reputation on the trivia show. But who took home the most money and won the most games in the history of the game show?

While many participants have left the show with nothing, others have made fortunes by using their knowledge of anything from history to pop culture. However, contrary to popular belief, the participant who has won the most games does not necessarily have the largest aggregate winnings. Based on numerous criteria on the game show’s website, these are the people who got the most out of “Jeopardy!”

Winning a String of Games

Collins, Julia

Julia Collins is the lone woman on this list, having won an incredible 20 consecutive games during the show’s 2014 run. According to Newsweek, her winning run netted her $428,100.

Holzhauer, James

With a 32-game win streak on “Jeopardy!” in 2019, professional sports bettor James Holzhauer finishes in second in this category. According to The List, he then revealed that his primary goal on the show was to win exactly $110,914 because it was his daughter’s birthday.

Ken Jennings, No. 1

Ken Jennings holds the record for winning the most consecutive “Jeopardy!” games, with a 74-game win run in 2004. The candidate claimed that he grew up in South Korea watching the show and chose to audition with a friend. He went on to perform for several months and win millions of dollars in prize money.

Winnings with the most money (Regular-Season Play)

Amodio, Matt

Matt Amodio became the third highest-earning participant on “Jeopardy!” in terms of regular-season play payouts after winning 18 consecutive games on the show. During his winning streak, he earned $574,801 in total.

Holzhauer, James

With a total of $2,462,216, Holzhauer is in second place for most profits in the regular season of the TV show, less than $100,000 behind the winner.

Ken Jennings is an American actor.

Jennings’ milestone of the most straight “Jeopardy!” game wins also earned him the highest regular-season earnings of $2,520,700.

Highest Payout in a Single Game

(1-3) Holzhauer, James

Holzhauer is not only second in the most consecutive “Jeopardy!” game wins, but he is also in the top ten for the largest single-game rewards.

The contestant received his third-highest winnings on April 23, 2019. Brief News from Washington Newsday.