Who Will Win the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Mirrorball? All of the teams have an advantage.

Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” is just a few days away, and fans will be rooting for specific pairs and hope they win the Mirrorball Trophy before they know it. Some clubs, on the other hand, may have an advantage in terms of the skill they can present during the season.

This year’s enormous cast could be as unpredictable as the previous three seasons’ casts, which saw dancers with low scores and rabid fanbases advance to the semifinal rounds, while exceptional dancers were forced to bow out early. On the show, anyone might win, and while the teams aren’t disclosed until premiere night, there are several matchups that seem to make sense—and as a result, they appear to have the best chance of winning the Mirrorball.

If these athletes and celebrities are paired together, they will be the team to beat for the Mirrorball trophy.

Sasha Farber and Sunisa Lee

It’s quite doubtful that the Olympic Gold Medalist isn’t paired with Sasha, as he’s frequently paired with gymnasts owing to their small stature. While this hasn’t always resulted in a victory for Sasha, this year might be the year. After teammate Simone Biles withdrew from the majority of the competition due to health concerns, Lee became a beloved figure in Tokyo, and her training as an athlete will ensure she has the discipline to complete her moves.

Having Sasha as a companion may be quite beneficial. The show’s last six seasons have all been won by celebrities paired with a pro who had yet to win a Mirrorball trophy. Sasha, who is dancing in his eighth season this year, has been close to winning on multiple occasions and made it to the finals in Season 29.

Lindsay Arnold and Matt James

Being a part of "Bachelor" nation is the one thing that may immediately catapult a person on "Dancing With the Stars" these days. While the "Bachelor" men haven't fared as well in the competition, the show's fanbase has proven its strength over the last three seasons, not only propelling Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe to victories, but also pushing Joe Amabile, one of the worst dancers in the show's history, to the quarterfinals of Season 27. If Matt is available.