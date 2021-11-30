Who Will Save Takemichi From Mikey’s Dispassionate Beating in ‘Tokyo Revengers’ 234?

Takemichi’s ultimate purpose in returning back in time was to save Mikey from his future self, but it appears that Mikey will defeat the time traveler in the newest chapter. Who will save Takemichi, and will his salvation mean the death of his savior, are the most pressing problems in the community right now. The title of episode 233 of “Tokyo Revengers” is “Better Late Than Never,” and it will be released on Wednesday. The final chapter of the manga series depicts the conclusion of the war and the events that follow.

Although the fight between Tokyo’s major criminal gangs has ended, Mikey continues to beat South Terano by striking him in the face. Takemichi runs towards South and calls his name, but Rokuhara Tandai’s top dog no longer responds to anything Takemichi does to him.

Mikey’s group won the conflict since Brahman fell to Rukuhara Tandai and Rukuhara lost to Kantou Mani. Everyone, including Ran and Kakucho, began to leave. Meanwhile, Takeomi speaks to Mikey, telling him that he should not have gone so far, but Mikey kicks him and exclaims, “You should die too.” Takemichi, the tearful hero, tries to stop Mikey by telling him that what he’s doing is terrible, but Mikey simply asks, “How do you want to die?” Takemichi is then assaulted by the Kantou Manji gang’s boss.

Senju notices this and tries to hurry towards Takemichi while yelling the name of the time traveler. Takemichi cries out his name before Mikey hits him, but Mikey lands his clinched fist on him.

It’s unclear whether South is already dead or alive, and readers may get an update on his health on “Tokyo Revengers” 234. Takemichi’s idea of South is confirmed in the most recent chapter.

What about his idea of Senju, though? Senju, according to some readers, will save Takemichi from Mikey’s pounding. As a result, Mikey will face the Brahman gang’s top dog, and may kill her in the process.

As "Tokyo Revengers" progresses, things become more exciting, yet some fans are concerned about Mikey's character development. Will he remain this way until the conclusion, or will the manga's author, Ken Wakui, surprise readers with a new creative twist? In terms of the manga's publishing date, "Tokyo Revengers" 234 will be released on December 8th, with spoilers to be released at a later date.