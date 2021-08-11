Who Will Join Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt On The ‘Real Housewives Of North Pole’?

Peacock has announced the supporting cast for its next holiday film, which stars Kyle Richards of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and Betsy Brandt of “Breaking Bad.”

According to Deadline, Jearnest Corchado (“Little America”), Kyle Selig (“Mean Girls”), Tetona Jackson (“All Night”), Carlos Ponce (“Spy”), Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty”), and Damon Dayoub (“NCIS”) will star in the project.

Trish is played by Richards, and Diana is played by Brandt. The concept centres around a holiday house-decorating competition, and the two are the main characters.

According to the description obtained by the site, Trish and Diana, who have won the Best Holiday House Decorating Competition for the past nine years, will have a friendship-ending feud only days before Christmas.

The split between the two women will result in a big division in their community. Because the two are known as the Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, their dispute will get the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to break into the industry with an expose titled “Real Housewives of the North Pole.”

Kendall will be played by Jackson, who will play a magazine writer who is determined to uncover the truth regarding Trish and Diana’s feud. Kendall will report to Mapa’s character Xander, the editor of the magazine American Life.

Ponce portrays Trish’s husband Paul, who will be remorseful for abandoning his family in the middle of the competition for a Christmas business trip.

Selig will be played by Jake, Diana’s son who recently graduated from college. Skye, Trish’s daughter who has just returned home for the holidays, is played by Corchado. Skye will be struggling with her mother’s pressure to be the perfect daughter while Jake is grappling with the realities of life.

Dayoub will play Nick, a conservationist for the Wildlife Bureau who is described as a “free spirit” in the film. Nick’s role in Trish and Diana’s story remains unknown.

The Ron Oliver-directed production, which is based on, will star Richards and Brandt. The announcement of the supporting cast comes four weeks after it was announced that Richards and Brandt will star in the Ron Oliver-directed film based on.