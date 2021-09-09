Who Will Be Evicted In The First Double Eviction Of ‘Big Brother’ 2021? Tiffany is considering following Claire.

The first double eviction for “Big Brother” Season 23 is approaching, and the first evictee appears to be a lock among the cast.

Head of Household Tiffany’s target for the week, Alyssa, used the Power of Veto to get herself off the block on Wednesday’s show. Tiffany chose the latter at the Veto ceremony after being forced to show her hand and either put up her buddy Claire or another member of her Cookout alliance.

Eviction for the First Time

Claire and Xavier are both up for eviction on Thursday’s live episode, and Claire appears to be the one who will be sent to the jury house.

Xavier has been campaigning hard to stay in the game, according to Big Brother Network. Despite the fact that he is a part of the Cookout, the season’s reigning alliance, the vote on Thursday night may not be unanimous.

According to the live feed recap site, at least one Cookout participant, most likely Hannah and Azah, would vote to remove Xavier in order to keep their alliance hidden from Alyssa, Xavier’s longstanding plus-one.

Claire, however, will not be the only member of the 2021 cast leaving in the upcoming episode. According to CBS, the upcoming episode will include a second eviction.

Eviction Number Two

Who will be next on the chopping block depends entirely on who wins Head of Household. Alyssa is the only remaining houseguest who isn’t a member of the Cookout, thus she’s in jeopardy. However, if Alyssa is chosen as the next HOH, the Cookout will be forced to end.

Tiffany could easily see Alyssa repaying the favor if she wins HOH after putting her on the block this week.

Tiffany could also find herself in danger with her own allies. Tiffany is “vulnerable” entering into the new week, according to Big Brother Network, if Xavier or Derek F. win. Writes the outlet, “if Tiffany is on the block against another CO [Cookout] I think her allies won’t hesitate to cut her.”

On Thursday at 8 p.m. EST, CBS will air the first double eviction episode of “Big Brother” 23.