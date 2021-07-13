Who Is The Richest Of Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends?

Kendall Jenner has been or been associated to a number of NBA players over the years, all of whom have made significant sums of money via their basketball careers and endorsements.

Despite being one of the poorest members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, the supermodel has amassed a sizable fortune through her modeling career, her family’s reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” endorsement deals, social media posts, and business ventures. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $45 million as of 2021.

But how do her former and present NBA beaus’ incomes compare to hers and each other’s?

Jordan Clarkson is a professional basketball player.

Jenner and Jordan Clarkson were linked in 2016 after they were photographed kissing at Drake’s after-party following the American Music Awards, according to E! News. However, the outlet claims that it never progressed beyond casual dating. Jenner, on the other hand, has never confirmed the relationship.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 29-year-old Filipino-American NBA star now plays as a guard for the Utah Jazz and has a net worth of $25 million. According to Spotrac, his most recent contract with the Jazz is worth $51.5 million, giving him an average annual income of $12.9 million.

Devin Booker is a basketball player who plays in the NBA.

Jenner’s current boyfriend is Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker. They were first linked last year after they took a road trip from Los Angeles, California, to Sedona, Arizona, despite the lockdown, according to TMZ, which cited anonymous sources.

Booker is now under contract with the Suns for a five-year, $158 million deal. According to Spotrac, his contract with the Suns will pay him an average of $31.7 million each year. Booker has earned more than $65 million in compensation after being picked 13th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Suns.

Simmons, Ben

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers was first linked to Jenner in 2018, but their romance wasn’t verified until they were pictured together in her sister Khloe Kardashian’s Fourth of July Instagram video that year. They dated for about a year before breaking up.

According to Clutch Points, Simmons’ net worth is predicted to be $75 million in 2021. His most recent five-year contract with the Sixers is worth $177.2 million. Until the 2024-25 NBA season, he will earn an average annual salary of $35.4 million under this contract.

Blake Griffin is a professional basketball player.

Blake Griffin of the Brooklyn Nets. Brief News from Washington Newsday.